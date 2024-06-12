New Apple update for porting toolkit aims to accelerate iOS development

During its recent Worldwide Development Conference, Apple unveiled a new update to its Game Porting Toolkit 2 program. With the update, developers have an easier (and faster) time in porting their games over to Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

In its blog, Apple noted the update has the features most requested by developers. Along with improved compatibility with Windows games, the update lets developers unify their code and shaders across devices.

Making games for Mac can sometimes be tricky, a friction Apple aims to reduce. GPT 2 saves "precious [development] time," it said, whether the project is an actual port or a game already being made for Apple devices.

As such, "advanced" games can now be released on Mac at greater ease. Under this update, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now playable on Mac, alongside Dead Island 2, Resident Evil 7, and more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows and World of Warcraft: The War Within will also be available on Mac at their respective launches.

This update also comes as Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake is due to release on Apple devices in July, and will help triple-A developers bring their big titles to new, non-console formats.