NetEase hires veteran Call of Duty designer to lead new triple-A studio

NetEase has brought in veteran Call of Duty design director David Vonderhaar to lead new remote-first studio BulletFarm.

The fledgling studio will be headquartered in Los Angeles and has been tasked with developing a new triple-A franchise.

Vonderhaar spent almost two decades at Treyarch and Activision Blizzard before leaving in August 2023. During his time at the studio, he worked on eight entries in the Call of Duty series and served as a leader within the design team.

Discussing his decision to join NetEase and BulletFarm, Vonderhaar said the project would push him to step outside of his comfort zone and try his hand at making something completely new.

"This is a departure from the games I’ve worked on, but one that showcases my passion for rich characters, precise mechanics, more intimate storytelling, and plenty of action," he said in a press release.

"NetEase has provided us an incredible support structure to explore these new avenues and allow true freedom to begin building the concept and ideas for our game."

BulletFarm's untitled debut is being described as a "first person experience" that will lean on cooperative gameplay. The title will be set in an original universe and is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games, hopes BulletFarm will be able to produce something "truly unique."

Vonderhaar isn't the first notable developer NetEase has built a studio around. Last year, the company convinced Mass Effect writer Mac Walters, Riot Games and Blizzard veteran Greg Street, and Bioware veteran Rich Vogel to all set up shop under its umbrella.