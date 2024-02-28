Sponsored By

NetEase hires veteran Call of Duty designer to lead new triple-A studio

David Vonderhaar spent almost two decades at Treyarch but will now take charge of remote-first studio BulletFarm.

Chris Kerr

February 28, 2024

The BulletFarm logo on a black background
Image via BulletFarm

NetEase has brought in veteran Call of Duty design director David Vonderhaar to lead new remote-first studio BulletFarm.

The fledgling studio will be headquartered in Los Angeles and has been tasked with developing a new triple-A franchise.

Vonderhaar spent almost two decades at Treyarch and Activision Blizzard before leaving in August 2023. During his time at the studio, he worked on eight entries in the Call of Duty series and served as a leader within the design team.

Discussing his decision to join NetEase and BulletFarm, Vonderhaar said the project would push him to step outside of his comfort zone and try his hand at making something completely new.

"This is a departure from the games I’ve worked on, but one that showcases my passion for rich characters, precise mechanics, more intimate storytelling, and plenty of action," he said in a press release.

"NetEase has provided us an incredible support structure to explore these new avenues and allow true freedom to begin building the concept and ideas for our game."

BulletFarm's untitled debut is being described as a "first person experience" that will lean on cooperative gameplay. The title will be set in an original universe and is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games, hopes BulletFarm will be able to produce something "truly unique."

Vonderhaar isn't the first notable developer NetEase has built a studio around. Last year, the company convinced Mass Effect writer Mac Walters, Riot Games and Blizzard veteran Greg Street, and Bioware veteran Rich Vogel to all set up shop under its umbrella. 

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

