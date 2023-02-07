NetEase Games has established a new global, remote-first video game studio called Spliced Inc.

The Chinese tech and game company said the new opening will help it build the future of games alongside its community, adding that the studio has already hired senior developers with experience working on major franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, The Sims, and Call of Duty.

It has also brought in people with backgrounds in tech, with NetEase noting that some of Spliced's team previously worked at companies including Google, Amazon, Snapchat, and Twitch.

"Making full use of the advantages of the modern workplace, we have a remote first approach, while also offering hybrid and office based working in the UK. Our team members are based in the UK, USA, Canada and beyond," explains the Spliced website.

"Regular in-person meetups in the USA and UK ensure that we communicate and synchronize effectively, while our global footprint allows us to recruit accomplished people from all over the world—resulting in a top class team to ensure the best end product."

Netease claims that Spliced will avoid crunch by focusing on realistic scope and timelines, and emphasizing the need for a work-life balance that promotes "harmony" for all team members.

"We are leveraging our past experience to build the best environment for our colleagues. We have seen what works and what doesn’t, both for people and for games, and are actively building a best of both worlds formula for success," continues the Spliced website. "Games delivered under crunch are as likely to disappoint players as they are to burn out developers—we seek the opposite, to delight and support both developers and players alike."

A short press release states that Spliced is currently working on an "innovative new project," although actual details as to how it'll shape up are thin on the ground.