It's that time again: the Strong Museum has revealed this year's nominees for its annual Video Game Hall of Fame. As in previous years, 2024's roster covers well-regarded classics that have shaped the industry in some way.

In alphabetical order, the 2024 nominees are:

Asteroids (Atari, 1979)

Elite (David Braben & Ian Bell, 1984)

Guitar Hero (Harmonix, 2005)

Metroid (Nintendo, 1986)

Myst (Broderbund, 1993)

Neopets (Adam & Donna Powell, 1999)

Resident Evil (Capcom, 1996)

SimCity (Maxis, 1989

Tokimeki Memorial (Konami, 1994)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (Neversoft, 1999)

Ultima (Origin Systems, 1981)

You Don't Know Jack (Jellyvision & Berkely Systems, 1995)

Each title was picked for its cultural status, longevity, discovery, and innovation in the medium. Resident Evil, for example, was lauded for being "the first game to popularize the 'survival horror' genre."

"Although it wasn't the first horror game, Resident Evil [...] helped demonstrate that video games could offer mature entertainment for older teenagers and adults," wrote Strong.

Similarly, the Japan-only Tokimeki Memorial led to visual novels, dating sims, and role-playing games "investing more in personal relationships as part of their gameplay loop."

Voting is open to the public from today (March 14) to next Thursday, March 21. The three games with the most public votes will then be submitted as a single ballot and go up against three games chosen by the International Selection Advisory Committee.

The Strong will name the final inductees on Thursday, March 9.