Christian Gyrling, the current technology head of Naughty Dog, is leaving the studio. The Uncharted and Last of Us developer confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating he had an "amazing 17-year run" at the company.

"We're grateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We'll miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on where his path leads next."

He marks the second high-profile exit for one of Sony's biggest first-party studios. This past summer, co-president Evan Wells announced he would retire from his 25-year home by the end of 2023. Outside of the two men, the developer recently let go of 25 contract workers and shelved its multiplayer project for The Last of Us.

Gyrling first joined Naughty Dog in 2006 as a programmer, eventually working his way to a lead role in the department by 2017. Beginning with 2007's Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, he had a hand in near every Naughty Dog-made game, from the Uncharted sequels to 2020's The Last of Us Part II.

From 2020 to earlier this year, Gyrling was the developer's vice president before reverting to a head of technology role this past summer. Outside of Naughty Dog, he also worked at High Moon Studios (2004-2006) and WMS Gaming Inc (2001-2003).

Stepping in for Gyrling will be Travis McIntosh, who's been with Naughty Dog for 19 years. Like Gyrling, he joined ahead of the release of the original Drake's Fortune, and has been a programmer on the developer's work prior to last year's The Last of Us Part I.