Monster Hunter: World tops 25M sales to cement record-breaker status at Capcom

The title launched six years ago and has become the best-selling Capcom title in history.

Chris Kerr

March 12, 2024

Key artwork for Monster Hunter: World
Image via Capcom

Monster Hunter World has topped 25 million sales worldwide in six years to set a new all-time record for developer Capcom.

The Japanese studio broke the news in a post on its IR website and said the milestone includes sales of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition.

Monster Hunter: World launched in January 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It has since been ported to Windows PC and is compatible with current-generation Xbox and PlayStation hardware.

The entire Monster Hunter franchise has now eclipsed 97 million lifetime sales off the back of World's success, with that milestone coming 20 years after the series took flight in 2004.

20 years of Monster Hunter

"With Monster Hunter: World, Capcom drove the Monster Hunter series to global-brand status with a series-first worldwide simultaneous launch and international promotional activities, establishing the game as Capcom’s best-selling title of all time within a month of its release," said Capcom, offering some explanation as to how World delivered the goods.

"In the six years since the game’s launch, Capcom has continued to promote digital sales, leading Monster Hunter: World to achieve a new Capcom all-time-record of 25 million cumulative units sold."

The next installment in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds, is due to launch in 2025 and is being billed by Capcom as the "pinnacle of excellence in hunting action gameplay."

Related:Capcom raising graduate salary in Japan to attract 'exceptional talent'

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

