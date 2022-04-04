informa
Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert is returning to the franchise

The veteran developer is currently working on a third instalment called Return to Monkey Island.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 04, 2022
Monkey_Island_Header.png

The Secret of Monkey Island writer and director Ron Gilbert is returning to the franchise after three decades.

Gilbert will lead development on a sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge called Return to Monkey Island.

The project is being developed by Gilbert's studio Terrible Toybox in collaboration with publisher Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games. 

A brief teaser trailer indicates Return to Monkey Island will arrive in 2022 and be a direct continuation of LeChuck's Revenge, which launched in 1991. According to Gilbert, the threequel has been in development for two years.

Gilbert most recently worked on Thimbleweed Park, the debut project from Terrible Toybox, as a writer, programmer and designer. 

The veteran developer is also known for helping to create Maniac Mansion and inventing SCUMM, the scripting language used to build a number of LucasArts adventure games.

