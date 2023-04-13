informa
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Mobile dev Hadi Games rebrands to Grand-Attic, gets $10M+ in funding

New name, new money, same focus on mobile games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 13, 2023
Logo for Grand-Attic's mobile game, Pocket Farm.

Mobile developer Hadi Games has a new name and some money to go along with it. 

Today, the studio revealed it's rebranding to Grand-Attic, and has raised $10.6 million from a recent round of funding. With that money, it plans to further development on mobile games in the casual market, and has several unannounced projects in the works. 

Hadi Games recently released Pocket Farm and Pocket Land, and has previously created now defunct phone games like Spark Link and Pocket Empire

Half of the funding Grand-Attic's recently round came from Makers Fund. The venture fund has previously invested into studios such as Odyssey Interactive (Omega Strikers) and Bossa Studios (Worlds Adrift). 

Along with the funding, the press release notes that the studio will now relocate from Istanbul to London. With how many developers there are in the region, Grand-Attic hopes to take advantage of that as it sets out to "deliver a portfolio of captivating casual mobile games."

"As we rebrand from Hadi to Grand-Attic, and move our HQ to the UK, we will continue to hire from the best global talent, including Turkey, to deliver the next generation of top mobile games around the world," said CEO/co-founder Mark Muller. 

Mobile

