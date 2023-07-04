Midnight Ghost Hunt, the supernatural multiplayer hide-and-seek title from Vaulted Sky and Coffee Stain Publishing, has attracted 1 million new players since launching on the Epic Games Store earlier this year.

The early access title launched on the Epic Game Store on June 1, 2023, and was made free-to-claim during its first week on digital shelves.

According to a new dev log, that promotion in tandem with cross-play support allowed Midnight Ghost Hunt to attract over 1 million new players.

The Vaulted Sky team described the achievement as "remarkable" and said it plans to continue iterating on the title with new features including full controller support, HUD and UI improvements, and upgraded bots.

Midnight Ghost Hunt made its Steam debut in March 2022 before launching on the Epic Games Store this year. It remains in early access on both platforms.

