Sponsored By

Microsoft will integrate its Copilot AI into Xbox and PC games

The tech giant's AI focus is now bleeding into its games division, and Copilot will gradually be embedded into different Xbox titles.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 21, 2024

1 Min Read
Logo for Microsoft's AI tool Copilot.
Image via Microsoft.

Microsoft recently unveiled its plans to bring its AI program Copilot to its Xbox and PC games.

During its Microsoft Surface and AI event, the tech giant showed off how the AI tool could be applicable to games. Per Windows Central, the presentation featured Minecraft with the tool directly embedded in the game.

Players can use Copilot to ask things like "How do I craft a sword?," at which point the tool helps them find the needed components. It basically works like an always-on game guide, or the PlayStation 5's non-AI powered help system.

Minecraft is the first game to have Copilot integrated within it, but it sounds like it'll ultimately be put within other games. It's unclear if this is being done with first-party Xbox titles to begin with.

While Copilot was formally unveiled last year, Microsoft's plans to include AI into the Xbox ecosystem is more recent. Gen-AI powered tools are being eyed for narrative design and writing, and an AI chatbot is looked at for help with customer service.

Having a tool that grants answers and assistance to players may change how games are made, particularly ones with obtuse mechanics. It'll also inevitably change how games are written about, as several websites do guides in busy release periods.

If there's a problem in games that Copilot is meant to solve, it's yet to make itself noticeable. As is, it feels like a tool with a predetermined purpose instead of meeting a specific need.

For Microsoft, this AI focus is further complicated by its devotion to being carbon negative by the end of the 2020s. AI models are reportedly very energy-intensive, and the company's greenhouse gas emissions grew by 30 percent last year.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Graphic highlighting Sony London's games throughout its 22-year history.
Business
PlayStation London has officially shut downPlayStation London has officially shut down
byJustin Carter
May 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for news outlet IGN.
Business
IGN Entertainment buys GamesIndustry, RockPaperShotgun, other Gamer Network outletsIGN Entertainment buys GamesIndustry, RockPaperShotgun, other Gamer Network outlets
byJustin Carter
May 21, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Frog characters among a friendly landscape
Design
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlandsKamaeru: A Frog Refuge hopes to inspire a love for the wetlands
byJoel Couture
May 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Key artwork for The Crush House
Production
Conflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality televisionConflict, cringe, and existential dread: How The Crush House mimics reality television
byChris Kerr
May 21, 2024
4 Min Read
The main character from Hollow Knight strikes a pose.
Marketing
What a community-led shift to independent fan wikis means for game developersWhat a community-led shift to independent fan wikis means for game developers
byCalen Nakash
May 20, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Marketing
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game
Finding Your Voice: How to target press and influencers for your game

May 20, 2024

A colorful character poses with fiery friends
Production
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions

May 16, 2024

Art
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back

May 15, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set