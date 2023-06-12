Microsoft has revealed its first-party library of Xbox Game Studios titles is attracting over 150 million monthly active users.

The tidbit comes from a 'What's Next For Gaming' panel that was held after the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct over the weekend.

The panel featured key members of the Xbox leadership team including head of Xbox, Phil Spencer; head of xbox creator experience, Sarah Bond; head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty; and Bethesda Game Studios game director, Todd Howard.

Other notable tidbits from the panel include the reveal that Microsoft has seen a 46 percent increase year-on-year in people playing PC games on Game Pass. Although that coincided with the company expanding PC Game Pass to 46 more markets, it suggests that Xbox is making some headway on PC.

The quartet also said that Xbox has now topped 500 million lifetime users across its first-party titles, and reiterated its ambition to deliver at least four first-party games a year from here on out.

They added that Game Pass "continues to grow," and said revenue from substitutions overall reached nearly $1 billion during the last quarter.

The Xbox Games Showcase itself felt like a much-needed win for Microsoft. After fumbling the launch of Redfall last month, the company course-corrected with a show brimming with exclusive reveals, updates on long-gestating projects like Fable, and an in-depth look at Starfield that suggests the RPG is primed to hit the ground running when it launches in September.

A platter of third-party projects were also spotlighted during the presentation, many of which will be heading to Xbox Game Pass at launch. The overriding feeling is that Microsoft pulled off an impressive show that will likely have Xbox owners (rightfully) excited about what the future holds–if, of course, Microsoft can stick the landing.