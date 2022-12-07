Microsoft has committed to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for the next decade if its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer broke the news on social media, and said the company is "committed to helping bring more games to more people—however they choose to play."

Notably, Spencer added that Microsoft has also pledged to continue releasing Call of Duty on Steam after it has closed the merger, explaining it will be offered "simultaneously" on both Xbox and the popular PC marketplace.

At this point, it's worth highlighting that while there's precedent for bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms including the Gamecube and Nintendo Wii, the franchise has yet to make its debut on Switch.

Microsoft is currently attempting to convince regulators around the world to approve its massive $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard, and its potential handling of the Call of Duty franchise is proving a major sticking point for some.

For instance, UK regulator the Competition Markets Authority is currently investigating the deal over concerns Microsoft could make the blockbuster franchise platform exclusive once the deal has closed, potentially giving it a huge advantage over rivals.



A recent report has also suggested the Federal Trade Commission might also approve the deal in the U.S. if Microsoft is prepared to make some concessions.

Microsoft has previously refuted it will make the franchise exclusive to Xbox platforms, but did concede it will likely offer Call of Duty through Xbox Game Pass at some point.

Now, however, it has taken steps to enshrine that pledge in stone, although it remains to be seen whether Sony will accept the proposal.

Indeed, Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith responded to Spencer's tweet by explaining the company will be happy to chat with Sony whenever the PlayStation maker "wants to sit down and talk."

"Our acquisition will bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms than ever before. That's good for competition and good for consumers. Thank you Nintendo," added Smith.