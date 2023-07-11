informa
Microsoft lays off nearly 300 in new round of job cuts

Today's layoffs are separate from the 10,000 jobs that were cut earlier in the year.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 11, 2023
Interior of the Microsoft Store inside New York's Rockefeller Center.

Months after laying off 10,000 employees at the start of the year, Microsoft has cut more jobs. 

Outlets such as CNBC have said this new reduction is considerably smaller, with reportedly 276 staffers affected. These cuts are said to span its customer service, sales, and support divisions. 

It's said that Microsoft filed a notice confirming the layoffs on Monday, July 10. A representative told CNBC the layoffs were "a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

July 1 was the start of Microsoft's 2024 fiscal year, and Axios noted that this is usually when the company reduces its staff.

The January layoffs were spread across all of Microsoft's various divisions, including Xbox. At the time, first-party studios such as 343 Industries and The Coalition were affected, with the former being hit especially hard. 

Not long after those reductions, developers who previously worked at 343 alleged the studio suffered from mismanagement at the hands of its parent company.

