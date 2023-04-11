Microsoft expands PC Game Pass to Ukraine, Egypt, and more countries

PC Game Pass has expanded to include another 40 countries across the world.

Microsoft held a test period for this expansion in February, but the launch is now official. As of today, residents in countries such as Ukraine, Peru, Egypt, and Uruguay can join the PC version of Xbox's game subscription service.

Back in October, Phil Spencer said that Game Pass overall was "profitable" for Microsoft, and made up 15 percent of the content and services revenue. That same month, Microsoft CEO Natya Sadella revealed PC Game Pass in particular saw a subscription boost of 159 percent, while console subscriptions had stalled out.

Widening Game Pass' reach is important for Xbox, especially ahead of the upcoming releases of Bethesda's Redfall (on May 2) and Starfield (September 6).

You can see the full list of countries added to PC Game Pass here. New members are advised to check the PC Game Pass-specific website in order to learn about their country-specific pricing.