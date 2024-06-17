Microsoft alum Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb joins Unity as community director

June 17, 2024
Nearly a full year after leaving Xbox, Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has found a new position at Unity.
As he revealed on social media, Hryb will serve as director of the engine maker's community team. "Building on my long history as a developer advocate at Xbox," he wrote, "I'm excited to collaborate again with developers, harnessing our collective creativity to shape the future of real-time gaming and experiences."
During his 20-year Xbox tenure, Hryb served as a senior programming director and help guided Xbox Live's evolution on both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and the development of Kinect peripherals.
He was also one of the console brand's biggest faces, which puts some extra weight behind his new Unity job. As he called it on LinkedIn, this isn't so much a career shift as it a "leap into a realm where creativity and technology converge."
"At Unity, I see a horizon brimming with potential," Hryb continued. "I am eager to collaborate with the talented developers and creators who use Unity's tools to bring their visions to life.. [...] Here's to the next adventure—let's build the future together."
The new job caught the attention of former coworker and current Xbox head Phil Spencer, who commended Spencer for "continuing your tradition of helping developers and the industry."
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024
Accessibility and fancy footwork with GLYDR's John Warren - Game Developer Podcast ep. 40February 28, 2024