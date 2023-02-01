Meta and Ready At Dawn are shutting down Echo VR

Multiplayer zero-gravity battler Echo VR is being shut down after almost six years. Developer Ready At Dawn said the title will be laid to rest on August 1, 2023, so it can focus on new projects.

The studio said the decision to scrap the title was made "after many discussions internally with our partners at Meta," and described the move as "difficult."

"Echo VR will continue running until August 1, 2023–10:00 AM Pacific, at which point servers and services will be shut down preventing any further play," it wrote on Medium.

"By no means was this decision made lightly. But it was made for many good reasons and chief among them is the studio coming together to focus on our next project. We can’t say anything about it yet, but we are all excited and need all hands on deck."

In the months leading up to the shut down, Ready At Dawn said it wants to show its gratitude to the Echo VR community by making it easier to unlock some rare cosmetics, season pass rewards, and event rewards. It will also be placing legendary cosmetic sets on sale on the Echo Shop until the title is axed.

To prepare for the game's demise, add-ons such as as Echo Combat, Starter Bundle, and Echo Points have also been pulled from sale.

"The entire Ready At Dawn team is grateful to each of you for your help in taking Echo Arena from a small passion project to one of the top VR games on the Oculus Store over the last five years," continues the blog post.

"We’ve been absolutely floored to see the community that has grown around Echo and grateful to all the passionate people we’ve been able to meet online, in the arena, and at events."