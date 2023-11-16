Mass Effect scribe joins NetEase to lead new studio Worlds Untold

Mass Effect writer Mac Walters has joined NetEase to establish new Vancouver-based studio Worlds Untold.

Walters is a veteran scribe who served as lead writer on Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, before overseeing the development of Mass Effect Legendary Edition as project director.

Under his leadership, Worlds Untold will look to create new triple-A action adventure franchises with an emphasis on narrative and world building.

The remote studio has already hired a group of industry veterans including audio director Sotaro Tojima (Metal Gear Solid and Halo), head of production Elizabeth Lehtonen (Dragon Age and The Sims), head of art Ramil Sunga (Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem), and head of technology Ben Goldstein (For Honor and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag).

Walters said the nascent studio wants to craft "meaningful stories" that are best experienced through play.

"We are starting by crafting worlds that we all dream of discovering and then will put the player in the leading role of the most unforgettable adventures," continued Walters. "The team at NetEase Games shares our vision and passion to utilize leading edge technology to create the best possible new games. Their teams' support and creative freedom affords us the opportunity to deliver on that vision."

Worlds Untold's debut project is billed as a "near future" action adventure title set in a world filled with "mystery and exploration."

NetEase expansions

NetEase Games' president of global investments and partnerships, Simon Zhu, said the formation of Worlds Untold is part of its remit to empower creators to think outside the box.

The Chinese company is looking to expand globally and recently cut the ribbon on studios in regions such as Canada, Japan, and the United States. Those openings include T-Minuz Zero Entertainment, led and co-founded by Bioware veteran Rich Vogel, and Dragon Quest producer Ryutaro Ichimura's new studio PinCool.