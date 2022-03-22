Mass Effect game director creating "new sci-fi universe" at Humanoid Studios

Former BioWare general manager and Mass Effect trilogy game director Casey Hudson his working on a new multi-platform triple-A sci-fi project at Humanoid Studios.

Hudson departed BioWare in December 2020 and formed Humanoid a few months later, taking on the role of CEO.

In June last year, Hudson said the nascent studio would be a small, agile unit with a flat organisation structure, outlining plans to bring "innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP."

We now know a little bit more about what that franchise will look like, with an update on the Humanoid website explaining he company is making progress on a "multi-platform triple-A game, focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe."

The news was accompanied by some concept art posted on the Humanoid website that adds some flavor to Hudson's latest pitch.