Sponsored By

Marvelous restructures publishing labels for 'more holistic' Western expansion

Along with giving both subsidiaries a specific focus, Marvelous' new change helps it grow its presence with Western audiences.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 13, 2024

1 Min Read
Graphic for Marvelous Inc. subsidiaries XSeed Games and Marvelous USA.
Image via Marvelous Inc.

Japanese developer Marvelous Inc. has performed a "strategic organizational change" for a pair of its subsidiary studios, Marvelous USA and XSeed Games.

While the latter will still develop and publish titles like Potionomics and Big Catch, the USA studio will be solely devoted to titles under the Marvelous banner. So titles like Story of Seasons and Rune Factory fall under its purview.

XSeed's "more focused approach"

The change helps grow out Marvelous' presence in the west and present its properties "through a singular, global brand." It also gives XSeed a "more focused approach" to "pursue titles with more freedom...and publish third-party gems from around the world."

"Marvelous Inc. is taking a more holistic view as it grows its Western footprint," reads the press release. "The changes strengthen the organization as it moves forward with larger, more ambitious scope of development and budgets."

Additionally, Marvelous USA will provide extra business, operational, and marketing support to the company's arcade business division.

Read more about:

Studio announcement

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2023's Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader
Business
Owlcat Games opens third-party, narrative game-focused publishing labelOwlcat Games opens third-party, narrative game-focused publishing label
byJustin Carter
Aug 13, 2024
1 Min Read
The Archiact logo
Business
VR studio Archiact is shutting downVR studio Archiact is shutting down
byChris Kerr
Aug 13, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision ProDeep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision Pro
byPhillip Johnson, Greg Tamargoand 3 more
Aug 13, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
The No More Robots logo
Business
'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing'This is just a death cycle': No More Robots gets candid about the state of indie publishing
byChris Kerr
Aug 7, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Sounds of NatureGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Sounds of Nature
byWinifred Phillips
Aug 13, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Supporting Game Design with Evolutionary AlgorithmsSupporting Game Design with Evolutionary Algorithms
byMaciej Swiechowski
Aug 13, 2024
22 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
From monopolies to tiny tools by solo devsFrom monopolies to tiny tools by solo devs
byNathalie Lawhead
Aug 12, 2024
34 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan