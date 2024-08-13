Marvelous restructures publishing labels for 'more holistic' Western expansion

Japanese developer Marvelous Inc. has performed a "strategic organizational change" for a pair of its subsidiary studios, Marvelous USA and XSeed Games.

While the latter will still develop and publish titles like Potionomics and Big Catch, the USA studio will be solely devoted to titles under the Marvelous banner. So titles like Story of Seasons and Rune Factory fall under its purview.

XSeed's "more focused approach"

The change helps grow out Marvelous' presence in the west and present its properties "through a singular, global brand." It also gives XSeed a "more focused approach" to "pursue titles with more freedom...and publish third-party gems from around the world."

"Marvelous Inc. is taking a more holistic view as it grows its Western footprint," reads the press release. "The changes strengthen the organization as it moves forward with larger, more ambitious scope of development and budgets."

Additionally, Marvelous USA will provide extra business, operational, and marketing support to the company's arcade business division.