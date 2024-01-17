Sponsored By

Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has sold nearly 3 million copiesMario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has sold nearly 3 million copies

Sparks of Hope was previously dubbed a flop by Ubisoft, but discounts and word of mouth have given it more of a fighting chance.

Justin Carter

January 17, 2024

1 Min Read
Promo art for Ubisoft's Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Image via Ubisoft/Nintendo.

At a Glance

  • The tide on Ubisoft's 2022 strategy game may be slowly starting to change as more eyes get put on it.

The fortunes of Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope have seemingly turned around. Sources speaking to VGC claim the game has sold around 3 million copies.

Over a year ago, Ubisoft called it a flop due to its poor late 2022 sales. But Nintendo eShop discounts helped lure players in, an effect similarly seen during the game's price drop on the physical version during its holiday launch.

At the moment, Sparks of Hope is performing in line with the lifetime sales of its 2017 predecessor, Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. But a sequel is expected to perform better than, rather than on par with, the last one.

Last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot admitted Sparks should've launched on Nintendo's next console, a suggestion Nintendo had previously made but was shunned by Ubisoft, who felt that Kingdom and Sparks wouldn't cannibalize each other.

However, series producer Cristina Nava expressed to VGC last year her belief that Sparks would be fine in the end. Like Kingdom, she expects it to have a long tail and improve its sales over the next several years. "It’s been received, by both the press and the public, very, very well," said Nava last August. "It’s just a matter of giving it time, with word of mouth etc.”

Ubisoft has previously touted the long retention of games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. It may be that Sparks of Hope has similar growth like Nava hopes, provided the developer is willing to tout its improvement when possible.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promo art for Ubisoft's Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Business
Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has sold nearly 3 million copiesMario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has sold nearly 3 million copies
byJustin Carter
Jan 17, 2024
1 Min Read
A monster emerges from the dark in Baldur's Gate 3
Business
Larian boss Swen Vincke says subscription-based future could be "savage"Larian boss Swen Vincke says subscription-based future could be "savage"
byChris Kerr
Jan 17, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024

Audio
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)
Importance of Contrast (The Game Music of Jurassic World Primal Ops: GDC 2023)

Jan 12, 2024

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024