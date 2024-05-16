Sponsored By

Manor Lords has sold over 2 million copies in under three weeks

The early access title broke the record for Steam wishlists and has a lifetime conversion rate of 26 percent.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 16, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Manor Lords
Image via Hooded Horse

Medieval city-builder Manor Lords has topped 2 million sales in under three weeks.

The latest figures come from publisher Hooded Horse, which praised the early access PC title for delivering a "sensational debut" across Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and The Microsoft Store.

Manor Lords is developed by Slavic Magic and has stormed out of the gates. The project became a record-breaker after amassing over 3.2 million wishlists on Steam (a platform record) and topped 1 million sales within 24 hours of its early access debut.

Hooded Horse co-founder and CEO Tim Bender said the title has exceeded the company's wildest expectations. "It's been wonderful to see so many players give Manor Lords a try," said Bender. "We had some pretty optimistic expectations and even some wild hopes, but reaching two million copies on Manor Lords so quickly has exceeded even those."

Manor Lords' Steam Next Fest success

During a recent interview with Game Developer, Bender explained Hooded Horse began to suspect Manor Lords might do well after a Steam Next Fest demo generated around 500,000 wishlists during the event. Another 800,000 wishlists arrived in the two weeks prior to Manor Lords' early access launch thanks to an upswing in press and influencer coverage, but still, Bender refused to get carried away.

"As much as I'd like to say 'I saw it coming.' Anybody would have to be absolutely arrogant to expect that. It gained a higher launch peak [player count] than Total War: Warhammer III and Civilization VI. If I expected that I would have been insane. I was hoping for half of that," he added.

As of May 11, which is when we spoke with Bender, Manor Lords had a lifetime wishlist conversion rate of 26 percent. Bender clarified that percentage was different on launch day because more players have wishlisted the title since, but it's a metric that's indicative of the title's colossal success.

"The great thing is, you'd think because we launched with little over 3 million wishlists, that would mean we now have less than 3 million wishlists. But the wishlists have been increasing with the sales, so we still have over 3 million," added Bender. "It has basically built wishlists back up as quickly as it's converted them, so it's going to have a long future."

For Bender, fostering longevity is about encouraging players to hop aboard when the time is right—even if that means waiting for future discounts or the full launch. "I did the thing in business school they tell you not to do, but I told players more discounts are coming," he said. "But we don't mind [customers] waiting. We don't want them to experience regret."

You can hear more from Bender, including his thoughts on the use of "fundamentally stupid" recoup clauses in publishing deals, by checking out another excerpt from our interview.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A monster from Dauntless roars at the sky.
Business
Phoenix Labs lays off staff, cancels games, studio fate unknownPhoenix Labs lays off staff, cancels games, studio fate unknown
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
2 Min Read
The Elsewhere logo
Production
Activision opens new studio Elsewhere to develop triple-A franchiseActivision opens new studio Elsewhere to develop triple-A franchise
byChris Kerr
May 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing GameBook Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing Game
byCarly Kocurek, Matthew Thomas Payne
May 16, 2024
15 Min Read
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
10 Min Read
The doors at GDC on day one, 2024
Business
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43
byDanielle Riendeau
May 15, 2024

Featured Blogs

A colorful character poses with fiery friends
Production
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions

May 16, 2024

Art
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back

May 15, 2024

Audio
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design

May 14, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document