Limit Break, the mentorship scheme for underrepresented and marginalized groups in the UK game industry, has opened applications for its 2024 program.

Now in its sixth year, Limit Break hopes to continue connecting people from underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds with experienced industry mentors who can help nurture their talent and creativity.

The organization was founded in 2019 with 100 members but has significantly expanded over the years, engaging with more than 1,300 mentors and mentees in 2023 alone.

"The free program offers a unique opportunity for participants to forge connections, exchange knowledge, and support their professional growth," explains a press release.

"Through a structured six-month mentorship, mentees from diverse backgrounds and disciplines are matched with experienced mentors drawn from all corners of the industry. Monthly one-to-one meetings, coupled with access to exclusive events, resources, and guidance, empower both mentors and mentees to expand their skills and knowledge."

Limit Break mentorship

Mentee applications are open to anybody working for a UK-based game company that identifies as part of a marginalized or underrepresented gender, orientation, or ethnicity group, as well as neurodiverse people and those with disabilities. Limit Break is also encouraging mentors with over three years of industry experience to support the program.

"We're super passionate about how mentorship can help support and develop diverse talent in the industry, and we're really excited to be launching for the sixth year," said Limit Break founder Anisa Sanusi.

"There are a lot of challenges facing our industry at the moment, but we believe mentoring can make an impact far beyond the Limit Break program, helping build long-lasting connections and supporting both mentors and mentees to grow, develop and be inspired as part of Limit Break's awesome community."

Applications are open until May 2, 2024. You can find out more on the Limit Break website.