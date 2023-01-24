informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics source code obtained by hackers

Riot Games has confirmed it's being held to ransom following a cyberattack that saw hackers obtain the source code for two of its most popular titles.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 24, 2023
Promotional artwork for League of Legends

Riot Games has confirmed the source code for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and a legacy anti-cheat platform have been obtained by hackers after a cyberattack last week.

On January 20, 2023, the company posted a tweet explaining that systems in its development environment were "compromised" via a social engineering attack, and has now said it's being held to ransom after the culprits obtained the source code for some of its biggest franchises.

The company said it won't be paying the ransom, but acknowledged the attack could cause issues in the future. It also said that it remains confident that no player data or personal information has been compromised.

"Truthfully, any exposure of source code can increase the likelihood of new cheats emerging. Since the attack, we’ve been working to assess its impact on anti-cheat and to be prepared to deploy fixes as quickly as possible if needed," wrote the studio on social media.

"The illegally obtained source code also includes a number of experimental features. While we hope some of these game modes and other changes eventually make it out to players, most of this content is in prototype and there’s no guarantee it will ever be released."

Riot said its security teams and external consultants are still evaluating the attack and auditing its systems. The company has also notified law enforcement and is aiding them as they investigate the attack and the group behind it.

"We’re committed to transparency and will release a full report in the future detailing the attackers’ techniques, the areas where Riot’s security controls failed, and the steps we’re taking to ensure this doesn’t happen again," continued the studio.

"We’ve made a lot of progress since last week and we believe we’ll have things repaired later in the week, which will allow us to remain on our regular patch cadence going forward. The League and TFT teams will update you soon on what this means for each game."

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more