The latest PlayStation 5 system update includes full support for new accessibility features such as system UI haptic feedback and assist controllers.

The latter allows users to assign a second controller to one account as a designated "assist controller," letting them use two gamepads to operate the PlayStation 5 as if using a single controller.

"This feature introduces a new way for you to enjoy games collaboratively with others or help a friend or child navigate a particularly challenging section of a game," reads a post from SIE senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino, on the PlayStation Blog.

It's worth noting that it's possible to use an assist controller when your main controller is a DualSense, DualSense Edge, or PS5-supported third-party gamepad.

Sticking with accessibility, Nishino explained the inclusion of new system UI haptic feedback options will enable users to toggle-on system sound effects for certain events that will also be reflected physically through haptics. Those events might include reaching the end limit of a scrollable section, checking a box, or receiving a notification.

The update will also add other features such as support for PS Remote Play on more Android devices; support for compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices like soundbars, TVs, or home theatre systems; ease-of-use features including the ability to search for games in your library; and, crucially, PS App improvements including enhanced emoji support.

Notably, support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs is also bundled into the latest update, letting PS5 owners use an M.2 SSD with a maximum capacity of 8TB–a significant upgrade on the previous 4TB limit.

You can find out more about the latest PlayStation 5 update by checking out the full blog post.