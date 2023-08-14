Krafton commits $150M to help India become "global gaming powerhouse"

PUBG Battlegrounds maker Krafton plans to invest $150 million into the Indian video game market over the coming years.

As reported by TechCrunch, the South Korean company, which owns PUBG Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corporation, will sink the cash into gaming and entertainment startups.

Krafton has already invested around $140 million into the region over the past three years, providing Indian companies such as Nodwin Gaming, Kuku FM, and Loco with significant financial backing.

The company said those investments have already started to pay off and told TechCrunch that it's "implicitly happy" with the performance of its Indian portfolio.

"We continue to hold a long-term view on India and its vibrant startup ecosystem, and we understand perfectly well that there are a number of reasons that can impact a company’s performance, including market conditions and consumer sentiment, among others, and we at Krafton will continue to support them," added Krafton.

Krafton's investment pledge comes as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a unique version of PUBG Battlegrounds that adheres to India's strict regulations, continues to expand its reach.

In a blog post published in July, Krafton said BGMI has become a "go-to" game in the region after amassing over 100 million registered users during its first year on sale.

At the time, the company added that it planned to continue making "large-scale investments" in games, digital entertainment, and content with "keen interests" in the Indian market, and has now made good on that pledge.

Discussing that ongoing commitment with TechCrunch, Krafton India chief exec Sean Hyunil Sohn said the company wants to help "unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse."