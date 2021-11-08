informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Konami is temporarily pulling Metal Gear titles from digital stores

Various iterations of both Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 are being pulled from sale.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 08, 2021

Konami is temporarily removing Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital storefronts while it attempts to renew the licenses for historical archive footage used in-game.

The publisher explained various iterations of each game will be pulled from sale on November 8, 2021, including numerous HD editions and collections for platforms like PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, Nvidia Shield, PlayStation Now, Xbox 360, and GOG.

There's currently no indication as to when those titles will return to stores, with Konami simply noting it is working towards working making each product "available for purchase once again."

You can find the full list of affected titles below.

  • PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION
  • PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION
  • PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION
  • PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION
  • PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION
  • PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION
  • PlayStation™Now METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION
  • Xbox 360 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3
  • Nintendo 3DS METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D
  • GOG.com METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
  • NVIDIA® SHIELD™ METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV
  • NVIDIA® SHIELD™ METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more