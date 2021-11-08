Konami is temporarily pulling Metal Gear titles from digital stores

Konami is temporarily removing Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital storefronts while it attempts to renew the licenses for historical archive footage used in-game.

The publisher explained various iterations of each game will be pulled from sale on November 8, 2021, including numerous HD editions and collections for platforms like PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, Nvidia Shield, PlayStation Now, Xbox 360, and GOG.

There's currently no indication as to when those titles will return to stores, with Konami simply noting it is working towards working making each product "available for purchase once again."

You can find the full list of affected titles below.