Sponsored By

Koei Tecmo claims, despite numerous cease and desists, that Youzoo kept using material from its games to advertise its own mobile titles.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 11, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Rise of the Ronin.
Image via Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo.

At a Glance

  • Video game clones are nothing new, and neither is a studio taking legal action against an alleged clone's developer.

Koei Tecmo recently filed a lawsuit against Singaporean developer Youzoo, according to Automaton Media, for consistent and "extremely malicious" copyright infringement.

The Japanese publisher claims Youzoo used music and in-game assets from the former's Nobunaga’s Ambition and Taiko Risshiden series in online ads for its own mobile games. Despite multiple notices sent, this has allegedly gone on for years.

It's further claimed these ads refer to Koei Tecmo by name, even though the two companies aren't involved with each other.

"We have determined that the defendant’s conduct is not only detrimental to users and [our] partner companies," wrote Koei Tecmo, "but also undermines the efforts of all parties who were involved in the development of our games."

Youzoo (or YOOZOO) is best known for phone titles like League of Angels. It's recently started putting out games in Japan, which, per Automaton, share many similarities with Koei Tecmo's historical fantasy games.

Koei Tecmo is another chapter in the clone lawsuit saga

Lawsuits over alleged game clones are fairly common, at least as it concerns international companies. In 2022, for example, Riot sued NetEase over an alleged Valorant clone named Hyper Front, which was subsequently shut down months later.

PUBG developer Krafton also took NetEase to court over two games, Knives Out and Rules of Survival, which it claimed breached a previous agreement and copied the popular shooter. The two companies settled at the end of 2023.

Krafton similarly sued Singaporean studio Garena over its Free Fire game being an alleged PUBG clone. While it's been pulled from India for security concerns, it's still playable in other regions.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Players running into battle in Apex Legends.
Business
EA reportedly kills Apex Legends' UK-based QA teamEA reportedly kills Apex Legends' UK-based QA team
byJustin Carter
Apr 11, 2024
2 Min Read
Screenshot from the reveal trailer for Slay the Spire 2.
Business
Slay the Spire devs followed through on abandoning UnitySlay the Spire devs followed through on abandoning Unity
byJustin Carter
Apr 11, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A figure ponders a neon cyberpunk skyline
Design
CD Projekt interested in multiplayer components, but insists single-player games are still kingCD Projekt interested in multiplayer components, but insists single-player games are still king
byChris Kerr
Apr 11, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Why Risk of Rain Returns is taking the series back to 2DWhy Risk of Rain Returns is taking the series back to 2D
byJohn Harris
Apr 11, 2024
7 Min Read
The CD Projekt logo flanked by The Witcher and Cyberpunk characters
Business
CD Projekt boss says the studio needed to change how it makes gamesCD Projekt boss says the studio needed to change how it makes games
byChris Kerr
Apr 11, 2024
9 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective

Apr 10, 2024

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024