Sponsored By

Read More from GDC 2024 | Keep up with the latest game industry event coverage from GDC 2024, including news, talks, interviews, and more from the Game Developer team.

'For retention, four-day work weeks are unmatchable. When asked, half of Kitfox staff said they would need at least double [pay] to consider, maybe, going back to five days.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

March 20, 2024

3 Min Read
Characters from Kitfox's roster of games
Image via Kitfox

There's one slide in Kitfox co-founder Tanya X Short's GDC 2024 talk on the advantages and complications of the four-day work week that packs a brutally relatable punch. It reminds onlookers that irrespective of whether you're working your dream job, it's vital to establish a "work : life balance" and not a "work : recover-from-work balance."

Short has long been an advocate of the four-day week, having been living the reality at Kitfox (the indie studio she co-founded) since August 2021. During her talk, she admits to having "complex" feelings about her new reality. The best part, she says, is that "now it feels normal." That's also the worst part.

Discussing the prospect of returning to the old days, she says that while two-thirds of Kitfox employees would accept the unfortunate reality of needing to work on a Friday, many employees had "very negative reactions" when presented with the hypothetical. Why? Kitfox staff feel the shorter work week lets them spend more time on things that are truly important, encourages them to be more productive at work, and has broadly enriched their lives for the better.

Has it actually impacted productivity levels one way or the other? Short doesn't really know, but the vast majority of Kitfox workers certainly think so. As the slide below highlights, 25 percent of staff believe they do as much work in four days as they previously did in five. 33 percent are slightly less sure, but feel that might be the case "sometimes." In fact, only 16.67 percent of staff say they "probably do less."

Four_Day.png

Short admits she doesn't trust self-reported productivity data in any way shape or form, but it's still interesting to hear how workers feel about the change. What is clear, however, is that the four-day week has had a dramatic impact on worker retention. For Short and Kitfox, that's huge.

"I think our decision to introduce [four-day weeks] is defensible from a holistic perspective," she says. "Kitfox employs roughly 15 people across two internally developed projects and two published titles. And a typical internal project is historically made up of two programmers, two artists, and a designer. That's our scale. At that scale every person is absolutely irreplaceable, because our projects and pipelines mould themselves around each person.

"None of us are replaceable. Obviously nobody's interchangeable, but at a larger scale, you can fake it to some degree and we can't. For our little teams retention is absolutely essential. One team member leaving is catastrophic"

She explains that onboarding new employees doesn't only involve teaching them a new codebase, but also requires the entire team to relearn how to best work together. Put simply, Short doesn't want anybody to leave, and even if they can't afford to pay as much as rival studios, that might not necessarily be a dealbreaker.

"For retention, four-day work weeks are unmatchable," she says. "When asked, half of Kitfox staff said they would need at least double [pay] to consider, maybe, going back to five days. An additional third said that would not be enough and they could not be persuaded," she continues. "We're not the only ones that found this result. You know, this is my dream job. I worked really hard to get here. You might wonder 'is she really happier with more time to spend not doing her dream job?' Yes, I am."

For more on the four-day work week, you can check out our extensive reporting (which includes more musings from Short).

Read more about:

GDC 2024Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Amy Hennig on stage at State of Unreal 2024
Production
Unreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take center stage at State of UnrealUnreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take centre stage at State of Unreal
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Amy Hennig on stage at State of Unreal 2024
Production
Unreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take center stage at State of UnrealUnreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take centre stage at State of Unreal
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
Amy Hennig on stage at State of Unreal 2024
Production
Unreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take center stage at State of UnrealUnreal Engine blockbusters and UEFN tools take centre stage at State of Unreal
byChris Kerr
Mar 20, 2024
4 Min Read
A green figure has its hand raised in front of an open door, as if welcoming people inside.
Production
Xbox rolls out new framework to help devs design better for inclusivityXbox rolls out new framework to help devs design better for inclusivity
byBryant Francis
Mar 20, 2024
3 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team

Mar 14, 2024

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024

Design
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars
The Upside of Using Culture and Personal Stories as Game Pillars

Mar 13, 2024