King's mobile Crash Bandicoot game shutting down in February 2023

King Mobile announced it'll be shutting down the phone game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on February 16, 2023. The developer's already preparing for its end by shutting down in-app purchases starting today (December 19, 2022).

Rumors regarding the mobile game's fate were previously reported on by Crashy News, which revealed over the weekend that it had recently been delisted from app stores.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! launched on iOS and Android in March 2021, and was an endless runner title starring Activision's (previously Naughty Dog's) cartoonish marsupial. The game's final update was all the way back in October of that same year, when King announced it was going to put its seasonal update cycle on hold.

"It has meant so much to bring your favorite Crash characters to life and we've sincerely loved making this game," wrote King. "Thank you for spending your time with us and we hope you will join us in one of our many other games.

On the Run! also had the distinction of being the first mobile game for the Crash series since 2010's Crash Nitro Kart 2.

The closure of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! comes shortly following the announcement of Crash Team Rumble, the next console entry in the series from developer Toys for Bob following its 2020 release, Crash 4: It's About Time.