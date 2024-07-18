Keywords launches AI-powered FAQ translation tool it says will reduce costs by 100 percent

Keywords is rolling out a new AI-driven FAQ translation tool it claims will "reduce translation costs by 100 percent" while ensuring "consistent quality and brand voice across all languages."

The tool has been bundled into Keywords' customer support platform Helpshift and is capable of translating commonly asked questions into 74 languages with a single click. Keywords says the tool will streamline customer support on a global scale.

"Language AI FAQ Translation meets the pressing need for businesses to connect with global audiences efficiently and cost-effectively. In today's interconnected world, seamless engagement across diverse languages is crucial," reads a press release.

"As businesses expand globally, the demand for effortless multilingual content management grows, ensuring global accessibility and providing customers with up-to-date information to enhance their experience and satisfaction. Helpshift’s customer data shows that over 20 percent of FAQs are in more than eight languages."

Keywords claims support admins face "significant challenges" when it comes to manually translating and updating FAQ content across multiple languages. It's a process the company says is "time-consuming and requires specialized language skills or external assistance."

It's positioning its AI-powered feature as a solution to that problem, and says the automated tool will ensure the "timely dissemination of accurate information to users worldwide," simultaneously giving teams more time to focus on "higher-value tasks" while eliminating the need for "costly external translation services."

How was the tool trained, and what does that mean for human translators?

Game Developer reached out to Keywords for more information on the new tool. When asked how it was trained, Helpshift senior director and head of product, Erik Ashby, explained the company leveraged a "unique machine translation engine created by KantanAI that we have optimized for gaming."

"It can be customized with brand-specific training to ensure the translations are accurate and brand-specific," they added. "This is very important because generic off-the-shelf translation engines will not be accurate since they will know about your game."

Game Developer also asked whether Keywords intends to use the tool or similar technologies to streamline its localization pipeline and potentially replace human translators. We also questioned whether AI-powered translation tools could ultimately cost translators their livelihoods, and might perhaps fail to capture the nuance of more bespoke, human translations.

Keywords declined to answer those questions and instead referred us back to the press release.