Sponsored By

Keywords launches AI-powered FAQ translation tool it says will reduce costs by 100 percent

Helpshift, a subsidiary of Keywords, will bundle the feature into its customer support platform.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 18, 2024

2 Min Read
A screenshot of the new AI-driven FAQ translation tool
Image via Keywords

Keywords is rolling out a new AI-driven FAQ translation tool it claims will "reduce translation costs by 100 percent" while ensuring "consistent quality and brand voice across all languages."

The tool has been bundled into Keywords' customer support platform Helpshift and is capable of translating commonly asked questions into 74 languages with a single click. Keywords says the tool will streamline customer support on a global scale.

"Language AI FAQ Translation meets the pressing need for businesses to connect with global audiences efficiently and cost-effectively. In today's interconnected world, seamless engagement across diverse languages is crucial," reads a press release.

"As businesses expand globally, the demand for effortless multilingual content management grows, ensuring global accessibility and providing customers with up-to-date information to enhance their experience and satisfaction. Helpshift’s customer data shows that over 20 percent of FAQs are in more than eight languages."

Keywords claims support admins face "significant challenges" when it comes to manually translating and updating FAQ content across multiple languages. It's a process the company says is "time-consuming and requires specialized language skills or external assistance."

It's positioning its AI-powered feature as a solution to that problem, and says the automated tool will ensure the "timely dissemination of accurate information to users worldwide," simultaneously giving teams more time to focus on "higher-value tasks" while eliminating the need for "costly external translation services."

How was the tool trained, and what does that mean for human translators?

Game Developer reached out to Keywords for more information on the new tool. When asked how it was trained, Helpshift senior director and head of product, Erik Ashby, explained the company leveraged a "unique machine translation engine created by KantanAI that we have optimized for gaming."

"It can be customized with brand-specific training to ensure the translations are accurate and brand-specific," they added. "This is very important because generic off-the-shelf translation engines will not be accurate since they will know about your game."

Game Developer also asked whether Keywords intends to use the tool or similar technologies to streamline its localization pipeline and potentially replace human translators. We also questioned whether AI-powered translation tools could ultimately cost translators their livelihoods, and might perhaps fail to capture the nuance of more bespoke, human translations.

Keywords declined to answer those questions and instead referred us back to the press release.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Splash art for Ubisoft's 2024 shooter xDefiant.
Business
Ubisoft touts 'solid' early 2024 financials, thanks xDefiant and reliable franchisesUbisoft touts 'solid' early 2024 financials, thanks xDefiant and reliable franchises
byJustin Carter
Jul 18, 2024
2 Min Read
A car overlooking the road in 2024's Pacific Drive.
Business
Pacific Drive sales cruise past 600K copies soldPacific Drive sales cruise past 600K copies sold
byJustin Carter
Jul 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic swiss down and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
A herd of sheep in flock
Design
Why Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chestsWhy Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chests
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
How to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha LaunchHow to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha Launch
byJon Ruse
Jul 17, 2024
7 Min Read
Three Concord Freegunners pose in front of a colorful background.
Design
Multiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder systemMultiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder system
byBryant Francis
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan