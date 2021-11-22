Jurassic World Evolution 2 launch sales "lower than expected" on PC

UK studio Frontier Developments has lowered its fiscal forecast after Jurassic World Evolution 2 launch sales failed to meet expectations.

In a trading update posted today, the company said that while pre-order sales of the title were encouraging, launch sales have been "lower than expected" on PC specifically.

Frontier believes that faltering start is "potentially a short-term effect from a more crowded release window than expected," and said sales on console platforms are currently "largely as expected."

Given Jurassic World Evolution 2 was expected to be Frontier's largest revenue contributor during the current fiscal year, the company has chosen to downwardly revise its full-year revenue guidance for FY22 to £100 million ($134.1 million) from £130 million.

"Whilst initial sales [of Jurassic World Evolution 2] on PC have been lower than we targeted, the game is already being enjoyed by around half a million players across all platforms, and showing very strong critical and player reviews," said Frontier CEO, David Braben.

"We are confident that it's another terrific addition to our great portfolio of games. Frontier's future looks strong and our portfolio continues to grow."

As it stands, Frontier still expects Jurassic World Evolution 2 to overtake Jurassic World Evolution in terms of revenue in its first 12 months on sale, and believes the title could receive a shot in the arm during the holidays before experiencing a similar boost when Jurassic World Dominion arrives in cinemas next year.