informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

John Romero shows development process of Doom II mod on livestream

What better way to celebrate Doom's 29th birthday then by watching its co-creator create its upcoming sequel mod?
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 12, 2022
Cover art for Romero Games' Sigil mod.

Over the weekend, John Romero held a Twitch stream in celebration of Doom 1993's 29th birthday, where he offered a glimpse into the development of his episodic mod Sigil 2.

The stream clocks in at a little over five hours, and offers a look at how mods can be built using a game's pre-established tools, since he's using the game's "Doom Builder" level editor.

Sigil 2 and its predecessor, both made using Doom Editor, are a pair of mods released on significant birthdays for id Software's now iconic shooter franchise. The original Sigil released in 2018 (the 25th anniversary of Doom), and its sequel is intended to hit in 2023 for the series' 30th.

In the same way that the first Sigil was built for the original Doom, Sigil 2 is being made to run on top of 1994's Doom II.

For Romero, his process with creating levels for Sigil has been to create a sketch after his initial level idea, then bring that to life using Doom's in-game map maker.

Making a level is iterative, he continued, and he conducts live gameplay tests to verify how it would feel from the player's perspective.

"The way I design levels is I do a little bit of work and then I run it. A little bit more work and then I run it again. I just test it and test it and test it," he said.

John Romero never really left shooters

Romero and fellow game designer Brenda Romero (his wife) opened their own game development studio in 2015, fittingly called Romero Games. After releasing the strategy title Empire of Sin in 2020, the studio is returning to its co-founder's shooter heritage.

During the summer, it was revealed that Romero Games was hiring for a new shooter IP made in partnership with an undisclosed "major publisher."

Additionally, Romero formed the subsidiary studio Night Work Games with fellow ex-id developer Adrian Carmack. Night Work's debut game is a shooter called Blackroom, though information on that game has been nonexistent for two years.

PC

Latest Jobs

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (US only)
12.6.22
Senior Level Designer

University of the Incarnate Word

San Antonio, TX, USA
12.8.22
3D Character Sculpting Instructor or Assistant Professor

Anne Arundel Community College

Arnold, MD, USA
12.5.22
Instructor/Assistant Professor, Game Art

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Newark, NJ, USA
11.18.22
Assistant/Associate Professor in Digital Design
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more