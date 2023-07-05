informa
Japanese television network TBS makes "full-scale entry" into game industry

The company hopes to turn its franchises into "household names."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 05, 2023
The TBS Games logo on a black background

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) has launched a "full-scale entry" into the game industry with the debut of its new company, TBS Games.

TBS Television is one of Japan's major Tokyo-based broadcasters and is owned by TBS Holdings, which operates numerous sports, radio, news and television shows across a huge network of channels.

As spotted by Gematsu, the TBS Games website explains that TBS is no longer content with simply making "good television," and now wants to "deliver the most impressive gaming experiences" across platforms including mobile, PC, consumer (presumably home consoles), and arcade machines.

TBS said the new game company will become its "ultimate weapon" by leveraging the "power of content creation."

"As with other famous game characters, we aim to turn our original IPs into household names through the creation of games that enrich the lives of players everywhere," reads the website.

TBS noted that some of its programs including Sasuke Ninja Warrior and Saturday Night Chubaw! have already been adapted into games, indicating it now wants to become more involved in that process.

