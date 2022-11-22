informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ireland launches tax credit program to grow country's game presence

Ireland's new tax credit makes it so that developers in the country can be eligible to earn back 32 percent of their development costs.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 22, 2022
National flag of Ireland.

Ireland has launched a new tax credit specifically for game developers. In a release provided to press, the Irish government said that credit was formed in an effort to capitalize on the country's already prominent presence in film and animation.

This is the first time Ireland has passed a tax credit aimed at supporting game development. Countries like France have had such credits in place since the mid-2010s.

With the Tax Credit for Digital Games, eligible developers in Ireland can claim back 32 percent of costs from a game's development, production, and testing.

To be eligible, a project must have a minimum requirement of €100,000 (or nearly $103,000) in spending, and a max spending limit of €25 million ($25.73 million) per project.

Said finance minister Paschal Donohoe, "this credit will be instrumental in replicating such successes in the digital gaming sector...and ensure that Ireland is competitive in an industry that is estimated to be worth up to €260 billion.”

Ireland's game industry is represented by its developer association Imirt. Craig Stephens, who serves on its board of directors, wrote that the Digital Games Tax Credit was "globally significant" and a boon to the country's game development community.

"It will welcome a new era of development creativity," said Stephens. "This credit will support our existing games development talent, plus attract major investment from overseas. Ireland is ideally positioned to secure more of the rapidly expanding $300 billion worldwide industry”. 

The chairman of Ireland's revenue commissions board will sign the tax credit to go into effect for developers via remuneration on January 1, 2023.

Console

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more