Business
1 MIN READ
News

Industry veteran Cord Smith launches new developer Inevitable Studios

Inevitable Studios' first game, Always in Mind, will launch its Kickstarter in the coming weeks.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 07, 2023
Screenshot of Inevitable Studios' Always in Mind, showing the protagonist in a room populated by books and dominoes.
Image via Inevitable Studios

Longtime project and marketing director Cord Smith has founded his own developer, Inevitable Studios. Along with that announcement, he revealed the team's debut project, Always in Mind

Smith, who's previously operated as brand and project manager for the likes of Square Enix and Sega, first established Inevitable in 2019. With a little over a dozen employees, Inevitable is a remote-structured studio where, according to the press release, team members "[are] assigned...to the work that suits them best."

Always in Mind, its first game, is a "narrative-based action platformer" for PC. Smith will be the game's director, which will have a Kickstarter launch in the near future.

"The team and I are dedicated to improving every aspect of the game we can afford to improve," wrote Smith, "adapting our approach in whatever way the project demands, and releasing the best version of Always in Mind we can possibly build."

"[This game] is the product of our ambition to craft authentic, positive, and unique experiences that we feel the industry - and the world - need right now."

