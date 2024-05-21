IGN Entertainment buys GamesIndustry, RockPaperShotgun, other Gamer Network outlets

The UK-based Gamer Network of game journalism sites like Eurogamer and GamesIndustry has been acquired by IGN Entertainment.

For an undisclosed sum, IGN purchased that entire family of websites, which further includes Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247, and Dicebreaker. Previously, the Ziff Davis subsidiary purchased HowLongtoBeat and Humble Bundle.

UK events like EGX and MCM weren't included in the sale. Similarly, the entertainment site Popverse will remain with ReedPop.

Alongside the acquisition, IGN laid off several employees within the Gamer Network. These cuts appear to be editorial focused, as GamesIndustry's managing editor Brendan Sinclair and RPS' deputy editor Alice Bell have both been let go.

"I've been laid off and need a new job," wrote Sinclair. "Maybe game journalism, maybe something else in games, maybe not games at all. Entertaining all possibilities at this point."

"Guess who has two thumbs and is being made redundant following my company getting new owners," added Bell.

At time of writing, it's unclear who else (and how many) within the Network was let go.