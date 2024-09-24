Sponsored By

Icelandic dev Porcelain Fortress raises $3 million in seed funding

Porcelain Fortress is using its new funds to beef up staff and continue its next project.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Four players in the 2019 game No Time to Relax.
Image via Porcelain Fortress.

Porcelain Fortress, the makers of No Time to Relax, recently raised $3 million in seed funding.

Per GamesIndustry, the Iceland-based studio is directing that money towards its next, currently unannounced project. The funding round was led by Behold Ventures, Crowberry Capital, and Brunnur.

Additionally, Porcelain has beefed up its headcount from four employees to 14. One of those additions is Ingolfur Aevarsson, who came onboard as CEO in March after previously working as a chief marketing director for 1939 Games.

In a press release, Aevarsson noted how the studio has received "invaluable support" from the Icelandic Technology Development Fund. "Without it," he said, "our ideas would not have come to life."

What's next for Porcelain Fortress?

Along with the funding news, Porcelain revealed No Time to Relax has "retained a large following" since its 2019 launch. The multiplayer board game has sold 350,000 copies, and in July, had its highest-selling month since its initial launch.

According to Aevarsson, that boom can be owed to streamers. The game has accumulated "tens of millions of views" online, and the team considers streamers a "core pillar we are building on" for its sophomore project.

He added No Time to Relax shows the team has a "proven track record of creating fun games aligned with exciting and funny streamable moments that are so vital in game development today to break through to your audience."

GamesIndustry says the studio's next title is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Read more about:

Funding

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Unicorn Overlord.
Business
Unicorn Overlord sells over 1 million copies in six monthsUnicorn Overlord sells over 1 million copies in six months
byJustin Carter
Sep 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2021's Hood: Outlaws and Legends.
Business
Hood: Outlaws and Legends is shutting down in February 2025Hood: Outlaws and Legends is shutting down in February 2025
byJustin Carter
Sep 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Petals preludes Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a simple photo modeHow Petals became a prelude to Texas Chainsaw Massacre through a simple photo mode
byHolly Green
Sep 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Group photo: The editors of Game Developer discuss their favorite photo modesGroup photo: The editors of Game Developer discuss their favorite game photos
byHolly Green, Danielle Riendeauand 1 more
Sep 20, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Real reasons (not) to build custom game engines in 2024Real reasons (not) to build custom game engines in 2024
byMaxim Kiselev
Sep 19, 2024
12 Min Read