Icelandic dev Porcelain Fortress raises $3 million in seed funding

Porcelain Fortress, the makers of No Time to Relax, recently raised $3 million in seed funding.

Per GamesIndustry, the Iceland-based studio is directing that money towards its next, currently unannounced project. The funding round was led by Behold Ventures, Crowberry Capital, and Brunnur.

Additionally, Porcelain has beefed up its headcount from four employees to 14. One of those additions is Ingolfur Aevarsson, who came onboard as CEO in March after previously working as a chief marketing director for 1939 Games.

In a press release, Aevarsson noted how the studio has received "invaluable support" from the Icelandic Technology Development Fund. "Without it," he said, "our ideas would not have come to life."

What's next for Porcelain Fortress?

Along with the funding news, Porcelain revealed No Time to Relax has "retained a large following" since its 2019 launch. The multiplayer board game has sold 350,000 copies, and in July, had its highest-selling month since its initial launch.

According to Aevarsson, that boom can be owed to streamers. The game has accumulated "tens of millions of views" online, and the team considers streamers a "core pillar we are building on" for its sophomore project.

He added No Time to Relax shows the team has a "proven track record of creating fun games aligned with exciting and funny streamable moments that are so vital in game development today to break through to your audience."

GamesIndustry says the studio's next title is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.