Update (2/14/24): A spokesperson for Blackbird Interactive confirmed to Game Developer that an unspecified number of layoffs hit the studio.

According to them, these cuts were part of a "realignment plan" at the studio, and spurred by "economic pressures outside of our control."

Affected workers were assigned to projects that have been shelved by development partners. Blackbird had similar layoffs in August 2023 after unannounced projects were canceled.

"We looked at multiple ways of avoiding this and regretfully other options weren’t viable," the rep said.

Original story: Homeworld 3 developer Blackbird Interactive has laid off an unknown number of staff. Multiple employees shared the news on Linkedin and said there had been a round of layoffs "across the company."

"Unfortunately, I was one of those impacted," wrote former Blackbird lead producer Jacob Van Rooyen. "Despite the situation, I appreciate all the experiences and wonderful people I've met and known at Blackbird Interactive. I've been amazed and humbled by everyone's support today, and I wish everyone impacted the best in landing on their feet."

Former Blackbird associate programmer Dylan Freddi corroborated the news. "I was finally affected by layoffs today," they wrote. "My time at Blackbird Interactive was nothing short of incredible and I learned so much from all the different games I worked on. Looking forward to what comes next."

Alexander Weatherston, who spent over four years at Blackbird and had been serving as game director on an upcoming project, was also laid off. "After four fantastic years at Blackbird Interactive, I've been sadly affected by a new round of layoffs," he wrote. "I've grown and learnt so much these past few years and am eager to apply those learnings to my next role."

Blackbird Interactive cutting jobs after Homeworld 3 delay

It looks like Blackbird made the layoffs shortly after delaying Homeworld 3. The sci-fi title was previously slated to release in March but will now be launching on May 13, 2024. The Canadian studio recently rolled out a Homeworld 3 demo on Steam and the Epic Games Store and said it had delayed the title to incorporate player feedback.

According to a company fact sheet published in December 2023 (Google Drive link), Blackbird employed roughly 220 people at the end of the year and claimed to have three to four "active game teams."

Blackbird is also known for working on Minecraft Legends and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. In August last year, the studio confirmed it laid off 41 employees after canceling several unannounced projects.

It described 2023 as a "tough" year for the studio and wider game industry, referencing a colossal wave of job cuts and studio closures enacted by companies including Embracer, Epic Games, Meta, and more.

Unfortunately, the layoffs haven't abated in 2024, and major studios like Microsoft, Sega of America, Devolver Digital, 2K Games, Unity, Thunderful, and many others have axed thousands of jobs since the turn of the year.

Game Developer has reached out to Blackbird Interactive for more information.