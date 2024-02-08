Sponsored By

Hidden Path makes layoffs and pauses development on unnamed RPG

"In the face of a challenging environment, we now have no choice but to pause development on that project and reduce the company size."

Chris Kerr

February 8, 2024

1 Min Read
The reception desk at the Hidden Path office
Image via Hidden Path

Defense Grid and Brass Tactics developer Hidden Path Entertainment has made layoffs after failing to secure replacement funding for an unnamed RPG project.

The Washington-based studio currently has a Dungeons & Dragons RPG in development, but didn't confirm whether that was the project in question.

Breaking the news on Linkedin, Hidden Path founder and creative director Michael Austin said 44 employees have been let go.

"For over six months, our team at Hidden Path Entertainment has been in numerous active discussions to find replacement funding for an exciting RPG project. In the face of a challenging environment, we now have no choice but to pause development on that project and reduce the company size until we have an opportunity to return to it," he wrote.

"Because of this, we have had to make the painful decision to release 44 amazing game developers from our studio. Those who are impacted have played key roles in the development of a number of awesome projects."

Austin said the studio will do whatever it can to support affected employees and shared a document (Google Sheets) to highlight the work and credentials of those impacted.

Hidden Path was formed in 2006 and has previously worked on notable titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Age of Empires II: HD Edition

The cuts add to an unrelenting wave of layoffs that has decimated the video game industry in 2023 and 2024, with major studios like Unity, Microsoft, Embracer, Sega, 2K Games, and others cutting thousands of jobs in recent months. 

Read more about:

Top StoriesLayoffs

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Publish on Game Developer! Post a blog to showcase your game or share your ideas with the largest community of game developers!
Submit Your Blog

You May Also Like

Latest News

Octopath Traveler II key artwork featuring adventurers gathered around a campfire
Business
FromSoftware owner Kadokawa buys Octopath Traveler developer AcquireFromSoftware owner Kadokawa buys Octopath Traveler developer Acquire
byChris Kerr
Feb 8, 2024
1 Min Read
Promotional artwork for Persona 3 Reload
Business
Persona 3 Reload becomes fastest-selling title in Atlus historyPersona 3 Reload becomes fastest-selling title in Atlus history
byChris Kerr
Feb 8, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Publish Your Blog on Game Developer!
Share your design insights, marketing tips, programming tricks, and more with your game dev peers.
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A woman with curly hair sketches while sitting on a curb.
Art
Game developers, don't give up on your bad sketches
Game developers, don't give up on bad sketches

Feb 7, 2024

Design
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games

Feb 5, 2024

Design
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay

Feb 5, 2024