Hidden Path makes layoffs and pauses development on unnamed RPG

Defense Grid and Brass Tactics developer Hidden Path Entertainment has made layoffs after failing to secure replacement funding for an unnamed RPG project.

The Washington-based studio currently has a Dungeons & Dragons RPG in development, but didn't confirm whether that was the project in question.

Breaking the news on Linkedin, Hidden Path founder and creative director Michael Austin said 44 employees have been let go.

"For over six months, our team at Hidden Path Entertainment has been in numerous active discussions to find replacement funding for an exciting RPG project. In the face of a challenging environment, we now have no choice but to pause development on that project and reduce the company size until we have an opportunity to return to it," he wrote.

"Because of this, we have had to make the painful decision to release 44 amazing game developers from our studio. Those who are impacted have played key roles in the development of a number of awesome projects."

Austin said the studio will do whatever it can to support affected employees and shared a document (Google Sheets) to highlight the work and credentials of those impacted.

Hidden Path was formed in 2006 and has previously worked on notable titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Age of Empires II: HD Edition.

The cuts add to an unrelenting wave of layoffs that has decimated the video game industry in 2023 and 2024, with major studios like Unity, Microsoft, Embracer, Sega, 2K Games, and others cutting thousands of jobs in recent months.