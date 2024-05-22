Sponsored By

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead names former Paradox exec as new CEO

Outgoing chief exec Johan Pilestedt will become Arrowhead's chief creative officer.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

May 22, 2024

Characters from Helldivers 2 posing heroically
Image via Arrowhead

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Games has a new CEO. Former Paradox Interactive chief business development officer Shams Jorjani has joined the Swedish studio to oversee business operations.

Outgoing CEO Johan Pilestedt will remain with the studio as chief creative officer and explained the switch will enable him to spend more time with the dev team.

"Big update, I've decided to hire Shams Jorjani as the new CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios. We go way back and I wouldn't trust the business in any other hands than his. (and he comes with an impressive resume and love for games)," said Pilestedt on X.

"But what about me and my involvement in Helldivers 2? Well, I'm glad you asked! I am taking the role of chief creative officer, which means I will spend more time with the team and 100 percent of my focus on the games and community."

Arrowhead reconfigures c-suite with Helldivers 2 in full swing

Arrowhead has enjoyed a bumper 2024 so far thanks to the meteoric success of Helldivers 2. The Sony-published multiplayer shooter sold 12 million copies in three months across PlayStation and PC. It also became Sony's most successful PC launch to date and topped 80,000 concurrent players on Steam within hours of hitting digital shelves.

That success was followed by controversy, however, when Sony attempted to mandate the usage of a PlayStation Network account for Helldivers 2 players on Steam. That push for account linking ultimately turned into a PR nightmare, with Steam users weaponizing negative reviews in protest.

Eventually, Sony backtracked and allowed Helldivers 2 players on Steam to continue spreading bloody democracy without PSN oversight.

At the time, Pilestedt thanked Sony for "quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is, and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences."

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

