informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Harebrained Schemes splits off from Paradox, will be independent again in 2024

Paradox acquired Harebrained in 2018, and the pair are breaking up after the tepid performance of Harebrained's new game, The Lamplighters League.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 17, 2023
Logo for game developer Harebrained Schemes.

Come January 1, 2024, Paradox Interactive will no longer own Harebrained Schemes. The two companies will end their five-year relationship in what's said to be a "mutual agreement" from both parties regarding "each party’s strategic and creative priorities."

Paradox will keep ownership of Harebrained games such as its newest release, The Lamplighters League. The strategy title released earlier in the month and Paradox wrote it off as a financial loss days after it came out. It reportedly laid off most of Harebrained's staff months prior to the game's launch. 

As it supports Lamplighters through the remainder of the year, Harebrained will "seek new publishing, partnership, and investment opportunities."

Harebrained Schemes' next steps

"We and HBS' leadership have been discussing what would happen after the release of The Lamplighters League, but a new project or sequel in the same genre was not in line with our portfolio plans," explained Paradox COO Charlotta Nilsson. We believe that a separation would be the best way forward."

Harebrained's operations manager Brian Poel affirmed that the developer will pursue "an independent future in 2024" while still "[making] games that challenge your mind and touch your heart."

Culture

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

iRacing

Remote
10.11.23
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more