Sponsored By

Guilty Gear Strive punches up to 3 million players

With a solid player base and an anime project on the way, Arc System Works is all-in on Guilty Gear Strive.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske in key art for Guilty Gear Strive.
Image via Arc System Works/Bandai Namco.

Guilty Gear Strive turned three years old in mid-June, and developer Arc System Works revealed the game has now crossed 3 million players worldwide.

The anime fighter originally released for PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC in 2021, followed by a Japanese arcade release in July that same year. It finally came to Xbox One and Series X|S in March 2023, in addition to Xbox Game Pass.

3 million players, but how many sales?

It's unknown how this player milestone translates, sales-wise. As of last August, the fighter sold 2.5 million copies, and both Arc System and Bandai Namco have been mum on its commercial performance since.

Strive was the first mainline Guilty Gear entry since 2014's Guilty Gear Xrd, and the first game in the series to release on current consoles.

Along with the typical post-launch DLC with new fighters, Strive will be further supported with an upcoming anime. Developed by animation studio Sanzigen (which made an animated music video for the game), the Dual Rulers show will adapt Strive's story mode.

Fighting game franchises like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken have jumped over to animation with continued success, so it makes sense Arc System would have its newest fighting game step into that ring to bring more attention to Guilty Gear.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

An Arisen fighting monsters in Dragon's Dogma II.
Business
Capcom acquires animation partner Minimum StudiosCapcom acquires animation partner Minimum Studios
byJustin Carter
Jul 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske in key art for Guilty Gear Strive.
Business
Guilty Gear Strive punches up to 3 million playersGuilty Gear Strive punches up to 3 million players
byJustin Carter
Jul 2, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

Key art featuring a colorful purple character
Business
How I developed good communication skills while working on FastivalHow I developed good communication skills while working on Fastival
byCloud Guo
Jul 2, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?
byRuslan Sartykov
Jul 1, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?
byMichał Dębek
Jun 28, 2024
13 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan