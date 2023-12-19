Sponsored By

Google to change app store's billing options post-antitrust suitGoogle ordered to permit direct pay options on Google Play store

Following Epic's antitrust win, the Google Play Store is about to face an upheaval in how it handles payment options and third-party app stores.

Justin Carter

December 19, 2023

1 Min Read
Logo for the Google Play Store.
Image via Google.

At a Glance

  • Last week's antitrust suit saw the courts side with Epic, and now Google is feeling the sting of that loss in multiple ways.

A week after losing against Epic in an antitrust suit, Google has been ordered to allow for direct payment options on the Google Play Store.

Upon approval from the courts, Google will let developers make "alternative billing solutions" alongside the platform's standard billing for in-app purchases. This was already in effect for the EU as of 2022 and now includes the US.

Developers will also be allowed to show different pricing options (dubbed "user choice billing"), a feature that was previously relegated outside of apps.

Google and Apple came under fire in the past for their stores restrictions to third-party payment options. Forbes notes the new billing option reduces Google's 15-30 percent revenue cut to 11-26 percent.

Google has to do more than change its store

Separate from the changes to the Play Store, Google will pay $700 million to a settlement from this past September. Most of it will be distributed "for the benefit of consumers" in a court-approved plan.

That remaining $70 million, meanwhile, will go to 36 states and the District of Columbia, as previously agreed on.

In the blog post outlining these events, Google's government affairs VP Wilson White said the settlement "builds on Android's choice and flexibility."

Despite how much of the blog intends to frame things as a natural evolution for Google Play, the company also intends to fight the court siding with Epic. White confirms it'll challenge the verdict, saying its fight with the Fortnite developer is "far from over."

Update: This post has been changed to better reflect that the $700 million settlement is unrelated to Google's legal disputes with Epic.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Graphic for the 2023 Game Awards.
Business
Future Class members call Game Awards' silence a "collective disappointment"Game Awards' Future Class feel unsupported by Geoff Keighley's silence
byJustin Carter
Dec 19, 2023
3 Min Read
Logo for the Google Play Store.
Business
Google to change app store's billing options post-antitrust suitGoogle ordered to permit direct pay options on Google Play store
byJustin Carter
Dec 19, 2023
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
My Kind of Town: Propping Up Arresting Game Settlements
My Kind of Town: Propping Up Arresting Game Settlements

Dec 19, 2023

A fantasy landscape
Design
Not in Kansas Anymore: Crafting and Conveying Authentic Worldbuilding in Games
Not in Kansas Anymore: Crafting and Conveying Authentic Worldbuilding in Games

Dec 15, 2023

Audio
Cultural Influences in the game music composition of Secrets of Skeifa Island
Cultural Influences in the game music composition of Secrets of Skeifa Island

Dec 12, 2023