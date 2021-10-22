informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Google Play is lowering service fees on app subscriptions to 15 percent

The change will come into effect on January 1, 2022.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 22, 2021

Google will lower service fees on all Google Play app subscriptions to 15 percent from 30 percent.

The change will come into effect on January 1, 2022, and will grant developers offering digital subscriptions a greater share of revenue.

Google Play subscription fees currently drop to 15 percent from 30 percent after 12 months of a recurring subscription, but the company explained that customer churn makes it difficult for devs to actually benefit from that reduced rate.

As a result, Google intends to simplify fees by implementing a flat 15 percent rate across the board -- effectively cutting first-year subscription fees in half.

Earlier this year, Google reduced the standard cut it takes from all Google Play revenue to 15 percent from 30 percent for those devs earning less than $1 million annually.

At the time, Google said the move would reduce platform fees by half for 99 percent of Google Play developers, and has today reiterated that stat (below) by claiming 99 percent of its creators are paying 15 percent or less.

Play_costs.jpg

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more