Google has started processing Stadia hardware refunds

Google has started processing refunds for Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store.

The company had already begun automatically processing refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content, and subscription fees made through the Stadia Store, but will now also be helping customers attempting to refund hardware purchases.

Google told those anticipating a hardware refund to keep tabs on their email, and said it expects the majority of refunds to be processed by January 18, 2023.

"We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time," reads the Stadia Refund FAQ.

Google isn't asking for customers to actually return hardware in order to secure a refund, but said that "proof of the device" might be needed in some cases.

"In most cases, you will not need to return hardware purchased from the Google Store to obtain a refund," continues the FAQ. "The following hardware is eligible for a refund: the Stadia Controller, Founder's Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages. Proof of the device may be required to process a refund in some cases."

Stadia was condemned by Google back in September, with the company announcing its ill-fated streaming service will be shutting down on January 18, 2023.

The tech company said the platform simply didn't gain enough traction with users, forcing it to make the "difficult decision" to shutter the service.

"We remain deeply committed to gaming, and we will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators," said the company at the time, adding that there are "clear opportunities" to leverage Stadia technology in other ways.