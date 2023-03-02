God of War Ragnarok has been nominated across 14 category at this year's BAFTA Games Awards, making it the most-nominated game since the BAFTA Game Awards began in 2004.

Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed sequel is up for numerous awards including EE Game of the Year, Technical Achievement, and Game Design.

Stray, the feline adventure from indie outfit BlueTwelve Studio, nabbed eight nominations across categories such as Animation, Debut Game, Best Game, and EE Game of the Year.

Elden Ring, meanwhile, received seven nominations and is also in the running for EE Game of the Year.

Other titles such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Tunic, and Vampire Survivors each nabbed five nominations apiece, while Citizen Sleeper received four nods.

A total of 45 games received nominations this year, including other notable releases such as Cult of the Lamb, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA's Games Committee, described this year's nominees as "broad and diverse" bunch.

"It is heartening to see so many games, especially those in Game Beyond Entertainment category, that tackle complex issues and discuss the world around through engaging and enriching stories in ways only possible within our medium," said Saunders.

"I firmly believe that all these nominees represent the very best in their craft and, whether deep and meaningful or just good honest fun, show us just how essential games are in our lives, culture and society."

You can find a select list of nominees below. For the full round-up, head on over to the BAFTA Games website.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Nominations

BEST GAME

CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Eric Williams, Chad Cox, Yumi Yang - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

MARVEL SNAP Development Team – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

BRITISH GAME

CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

OLLIOLLI WORLD Development Team - Roll7/Private Division

ROLLERDROME Development Team - Roll7/Private Division

TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III Development Team - Creative Assembly/SEGA

TWO POINT CAMPUS Development Team - Two Point Studios/SEGA

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

EVOLVING GAME

APEX LEGENDS Development Team – Respawn/Electronic Arts

DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE Development Team - Zenimax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

FORZA HORIZON 5 Development Team - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games

GAME DESIGN

CULT OF THE LAMB Development Team - Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Jason McDonald, Andrew Chrysafidis, Luis Sanchez - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

TUNIC Development Team - TUNIC Team/FINJI

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – poncle/poncle

NARRATIVE

A PLAGUE TALE: REQUIEM Writing Team - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

CITIZEN SLEEPER Gareth Damian Martin - Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Matt Sophos, Richard Gaubert - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY Sam Barlow, Amelia Gray, Allan Scott - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

PENTIMENT Josh Sawyer, Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick - Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

STRAY Writing Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

ELDEN RING Development Team – FromSoftware/BANDAI NAMCO Europe

GOD OF WAR RAGNARÖK Josh Hobson, Jon Burke - Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST Development Team - Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

IMMORTALITY Connor Carson, Lizi Attwood, Dylan Nelkin - Half Mermaid Productions/Half Mermaid Productions

THE LAST OF US PART I Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STRAY Development Team - BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)