Sponsored By

Global Game Jam names new executive director Maria Burns Ortiz

Nonprofit Global Game Jam (GGJ) announced Maria Burns Ortiz has been confirmed as the organization's new executive director, and director of partnerships Charly Harboard is leaving the group.

Danielle Riendeau, Editor-in-Chief

May 16, 2024

2 Min Read
Maria Burns Ortiz headshot
via Global Game Jam

Nonprofit Global Game Jam (GGJ) announced Maria Burns Ortiz has been confirmed as the organization's new executive director. Director of partnerships Charly Harboard is leaving the group, after serving as the interim leader since former executive director Tim Cullings stepped down in February.

Burns Ortiz comes to the group with plenty of accolades: she was a co-founder and CEO at 7 Generation Games, has extensive experience in the educational game space, and has taught at universities such as Tufts and Emerson College in Boston, and the Loft Literary Center.

“I deeply believe in the transformative power of video games and that game development should be accessible to anyone anywhere,” Burns Ortiz said. “It is an honor to lead Global Game Jam, an organization that embodies that mission. I look forward to working with our talented team and connecting with our committed network of volunteers to support our passionate community of Jammers around the world and take GGJ to the next level.”

Harboard is leaving after two years with GGJ.

"I was lucky enough to work for GGJ for almost two years," Harbord said. "In that time, I had the pleasure of having amazing people as colleagues and really feeling the sense of community that GGJ stands for. I’ve been humbled by how many amazing successful people in the industry made their very first game in GGJ. It truly is the starting ground and any investment in GGJ is an investment in the future of gaming."

Global Game Jam's history and direction

Global Gam Jam has been around since 2008, with the first GGJ event in winter of 2009. It's since grown into a sizable nonprofit organization that hosts the Global Game Jam itself, which this past year boasted nearly 35,000 jammers represented across 102 countries (and the first jam site in Antartica).

It also hosts the youth-oriented GGJ Next, and the organization partners with and hosts smaller jams throughout the year to "help promote cultural connection and the exploration of game education."

About the Author(s)

Danielle Riendeau

Danielle Riendeau

Editor-in-Chief, GameDeveloper.com

Danielle is the editor-in-chief of Game Developer, with previous editorial posts at Fanbyte, VICE, and Polygon. She’s also a lecturer in game design at the Berklee College of Music, and a hobbyist game developer in her spare time.

See more from Danielle Riendeau
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

a serene landscape from Palia, featuring a river and waterfall
Business
Report: Palia studio Singularity 6 lays off 36 employeesReport: Palia studio Singularity 6 lays off 36 employees
byDanielle Riendeau
May 16, 2024
1 Min Read
A character played by Vin Diesel and a small child ride a dinosaur in Ark 2.
Business
Studio Wildcard says layoff of 6 developers 'will not impact development schedule'Studio Wildcard says layoff of 6 developers 'will not impact development schedule'
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing GameBook Excerpt: Ultima and Worldbuilding in the Computer Role-Playing Game
byCarly Kocurek, Matthew Thomas Payne
May 16, 2024
15 Min Read
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
May 16, 2024
10 Min Read
The doors at GDC on day one, 2024
Business
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43
byDanielle Riendeau
May 15, 2024

Featured Blogs

A colorful character poses with fiery friends
Production
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions
Language, loot, and localization: how to ready MMORPGs for release in more regions

May 16, 2024

Art
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back
From ASCII to Pixel Art and Back

May 15, 2024

Audio
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design
The Game Show Interview: Game Music & Game Design

May 14, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
stylized image of a person at a computer with 3D post it notes and architecture
Design
How To: Write a Game Design Document
How to write a Game Design Document