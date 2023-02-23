Ghost Ship Games invests in Figment developer Bedtime Digital Games

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games has made an undisclosed investment into fellow Danish studio Bedtime Digital Games.

The cash-injection is part of a wider partnership between the two companies that includes financial support and strategic counsel.

Ghost Ship Games says the deal will facilitate the self-publishing of Bedtime's upcoming title, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and help support the entire franchise.

"We have had our eyes on Bedtime and Figment for some time, really finding their self-publishing efforts inspiring, while also personally enjoying being drawn into the creative world of Figment," said Ghost Ship CEO, Søren Lundgaard, commenting on the deal in a press release.

Ghost Ship wants to help Bedtime support the Figment franchise across multiple platforms and markets, but noted the studio will stay "in the driver's seat" and retain control over the creative vision for the series.

"As one of the leading games businesses in Denmark, this investment from Ghost Ship Games represents the company’s continued commitment to helping the Danish games industry grow and thrive," continues a press release from Ghost Ship, which earlier this month launched a publishing vertical to help provide a springboard for indie devs.

The first Figment title has sold over 1 million copies, and the sequel is currently slated to release on March 9, 2023, for PC and console platforms.