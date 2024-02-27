Sponsored By

GDC Session Guides are back and better than ever for GDC 2024

GDC is excited to announce the brand-new GDC 2024 Walkthrough and Session Guides hub on their website, which has everything you need to find the best talks and events for you at GDC.

Beth Elderkin

February 27, 2024

speakers at GDC and a QR code
via GDC

The 2024 Game Developers Conference features hundreds of sessions: It can be hard to choose! That's why we're excited to announce the brand-new GDC 2024 Walkthrough and Session Guides hub, which has everything you need to find talks and events for you at GDC.

We received a ton of positive feedback for ourGDC 2023 Session Guides, which provided sessions and tips on navigating last year's game dev event. So this year, we gave them an upgrade. Instead of existing as a series of blog posts (making our attendees potentially search through weeks of archives to find the right ones), our GDC Session Guides now have their own home on GDConf.com.

View Our 2024 Session Guides Here!

How do they work? Simply head to this link to be taken to the GDC Walkthrough & Session Guides page. Once there, click on a topic to be taken to your “one-stop shop” with details on your area of interest, links to find the right sessions for you, and content you can read and watch to prepare for this year's event.

For those wanting an extra hand, our guides feature GDC 2024 Sample Schedules. These are day-by-day calendars with talks, roundtables, workshops, and panels matching your interests—custom-built with input from GDC advisors and GDC Programming staff. Each one is linked to its Session Viewer page, making it easier to find and schedule them in Swapcard.

We've also included links to GDC Vault videos and Game Developer articles related to your focus, to help get you psyched for GDC 2024.

Here are the topics and disciplines to check out for GDC 2024. The best way to experience them all is to get an All Access Pass. Sign up for GDC 2024 here.

GDC 2024 Session Guides

Register for GDC 2024

GDC returns to San Francisco this March 18-22, 2024—and registration is open! For more information, be sure to visit our website and follow the#GDC2024hashtag on social media.

Game Developer and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.

