Cheat code brand GameShark is being revived, with AI as its beating heart. Per Digital Trends, audio company Altec Lansing will be heading up the resurgence, which is now rebranded as AI Shark.

Rather than making attachable cheat code devices, AI Shark will abandon the original's cheating ways. Instead, it'll use AI software to help players "improve their gameplay over time" with personalized hints.

AI Shark's casual base

The press releases notes that AI Shark is aiming for a more casual base. Even so, it sounds like it's just new version of the hints system already offered in games, or natively to the PlayStation 5.

While company founder Todd Hays said AI Shark will be adaptable to various peripherals like mice and keyboards, the company's ultimate aim is to "eclipse the original GameShark's triumphs tenfold."

During that CES announcement, Altec revealed AI Shark will release in September, which it also claimed is the release window for Nintendo's Switch successor.

A new Switch has been known for months, but this is the first mention of a release window. Hays later clarified to Digital Trends that Altec was making an educated guess on the new console's fall release.

Still, reports from last July alleged the console would launch in 2024's second half. Nintendo hardware has previously released in October, so a September window wouldn't be entirely abnormal.